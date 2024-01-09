South African rand flat as US dollar pauses

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat early on Tuesday, mirroring the pause in the dollar's rally ahead of a highly anticipated reading on U.S. inflation due later this week.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6100 against the dollar ZAR=D3, little changed from Monday's close of 18.6000.

The dollar =USD was last down around 0.04% at 102.26 against a basket of currencies.

The reading on U.S. inflation is expected to provide some clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, which often determines direction for emerging market currencies like the rand.

Monthly manufacturing data due on Thursday will give clues on the health of the local economy.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.825%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.