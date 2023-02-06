World Markets

South African rand flat as U.S. dollar trades slightly lower

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

February 06, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat early on Monday, as the U.S. dollar traded slightly lower.

At 0654 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4700 against the dollar, 0.06% stronger than its previous close. The dollar was last down 0.039% at 103.090 against a basket of currencies USD=.

The market will keep a close eye on the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference later in the day, which is bringing together mining company executives, investors, and mines ministers from across Africa and beyond to discuss industry issues and to network.

This week's focus will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual State of the Nation Address in parliament on Thursday and a possible cabinet reshuffle.

"For now, we can expect the rand to track the dollar, perhaps seeing a slight risk-off tone ahead of Thursday evening," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE said in a note.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points at 9.610%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.