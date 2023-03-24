World Markets

South African rand flat as markets weigh Fed's rate stance

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

March 24, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was listless against a steady dollar on Friday, as investors assessed the prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve might pause its rate-hike trajectory.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0825 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.0850.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the safe-haven currency against six rivals, held ground at 102.53.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday delivered an expected interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but took a cautious stance on economic outlook due to the recent banking sector turmoil.

Local investors will shift their focus towards the central bank's rate decision due next week, with markets expecting a 25-basis-point hike.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.950%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.