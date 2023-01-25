World Markets

South African rand flat as investors await cenbank rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

January 25, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited the central bank's decision on monetary policy this week.

At 0648 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was unchanged at 17.1850 against the U.S. dollar.

"There is clear reluctance to adopt any significant directional momentum while investors wait for the SARB's decision and guidance tomorrow," ETM Analytics said in a note.

A Reuters poll showed that 11 of 20 economists expected the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to hike rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.50% in its policy meeting on Thursday. Eight projected an increase of 25 bps and one forecast no change.

Most economists polled by Reuters see no further rate hikes after this week.

"Any comments that come across as hawkish will help the rand recover lost ground," ETM said, adding that the SARB's decision could determine the rand's direction through the week ahead.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 9.695%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.