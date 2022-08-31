South African rand flat as dollar holds near peak; stocks rise

World Markets

South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar held near a two-decade peak hit on Monday after the Federal Reserve indicated that U.S. interest rates would stay higher for longer.

At 0738 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9925 against the dollar, 0.01% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.046% at 108.8, just below a two-decade peak of 109.48 made on Monday.

"The USD-ZAR appears to be caught in a tunnel between 16.7500 and 17.0000, with any sustained breaks out of this range holding the potential to kickstart a new trend," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose around 1%.

Investors in South Africa will be looking at July trade balance ZATBAL=ECI figures due at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the local economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.345%.

