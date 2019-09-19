South African rand flat as central bank seen holding key rate

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision later in the day where economists expect it to keep the key rate unchanged.

* The rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 14.6900 versus the U.S. dollar at 0625 GMT, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

* The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was seen keeping the repo rate ZAREPO=ECI at 6.5% in a decision expected around 1300 GMT, according to the majority of analysts polled by Reuters this month.

* South Africa's inflation outlook has been relatively benign, with price rises well within the SARB's 3%-6% target range. But economic growth this year has been sluggish.

* Future rate cuts could hinge on an important credit rating review in November, a Reuters poll found.

* Government bonds dipped slightly in early trade, with the yield on the 2026 bond ZAR186= up 4 basis points to 8.25%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Uttaresh.V)

