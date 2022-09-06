South African rand flat ahead of Q2 GDP data

Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the country's second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, which could give some clues on the health of the economy.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1400 against the dollar, the same as its previous close, after falling to a two-year low on Monday.

"The rand was getting quite stretched and was due some correction," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a research note.

Statistics South Africa will release the GDP figures at 0930 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters expecting 0.8% quarter-on-quarter contraction and 0.6% year-on-year expansion.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, held steady at 109.59, after hitting 110.27 on Monday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.330%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.