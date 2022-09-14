World Markets

South African rand flat ahead of local retail sales data

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of local retail sales figures due to be released later in the day.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of local retail sales figures due to be released later in the day.

At 0647 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4600 against the dollar, 0.03% weaker than its previous close.

July retail sales numbers ZARET=ECI will be published around 1100 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting an 8.4% increase compared to a 2.5% fall in June.

"A weakening retail sector performance would be unfavourable for headline growth numbers in the country as consumption expenditure accounts for 60% of GDP," said analysts at ETM.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.265%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular