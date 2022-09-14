South African rand flat ahead of local retail sales data

Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of local retail sales figures due to be released later in the day.

At 0647 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4600 against the dollar, 0.03% weaker than its previous close.

July retail sales numbers ZARET=ECI will be published around 1100 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting an 8.4% increase compared to a 2.5% fall in June.

"A weakening retail sector performance would be unfavourable for headline growth numbers in the country as consumption expenditure accounts for 60% of GDP," said analysts at ETM.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.265%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; editing by Uttaresh.V)

