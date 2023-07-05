News & Insights

South African rand flat ahead of local PMI data, FOMC meeting minutes

July 05, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Wednesday ahead of S&P Global's release of a local economic survey and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

At 0613 GMT, the rand was flat against the dollar ZAR=D3 at 18.6900.

The dollar =USD last traded at 103.160, around 0.09% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

"Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes for June," said First National Bank in a research note.

The report will give hints on the Fed's future interest rate plans and policymakers are expecting at least two additional hikes by year-end as inflation remains sticky, they added.

Locally, S&P Global will release the whole economy Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for South Africa at 0715 GMT ZAPMIM=ECI, giving clues on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.500%.

