South African rand flat ahead of inflation, retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat on Wednesday ahead of release of domestic inflation and retail sales figures later in the day.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1300 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 18.1400.

September consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI numbers are due to be released around 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting headline inflation to dip to 7.5% in annual terms from 7.6% in August.

Last week, the central bank governor said inflation might have peaked in the third quarter but the bank wanted to see inflation decline firmly within its target range of 3% to 6%.

August retail sales ZARET=ECI will be published around 1100 GMT, with economists predicting a 4.2% year-on-year rise after July's 8.6% increase was boosted by base effects.

The government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 5 basis points to 10.855%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

