South African rand flat ahead of inflation, retail sales data

The South African rand was flat on Wednesday ahead of release of domestic inflation and retail sales figures later in the day.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1300 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 18.1400.

September consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI numbers are due to be released around 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting headline inflation to dip to 7.5% in annual terms from 7.6% in August.

Last week, the central bank governor said inflation might have peaked in the third quarter but the bank wanted to see inflation decline firmly within its target range of 3% to 6%.

August retail sales ZARET=ECI will be published around 1100 GMT, with economists predicting a 4.2% year-on-year rise after July's 8.6% increase was boosted by base effects.

The government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 5 basis points to 10.855%.

