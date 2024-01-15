News & Insights

South African rand flat against the dollar

REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

January 15, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat against the dollar early on Monday and was expected to trade in fairly narrow ranges on account of a U.S. public holiday, analysts said.

At 0656 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.6400.

With no major economic local data due on Monday and the U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day, the rand's recent 18.5/18.85 trading range remained intact, said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Global focus will shift to the annual World Economic Forum, which kicks off in Davos with participants expected to discuss current economic and geopolitical bottlenecks.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were little changed in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was unchanged in early trading, with the yield at 9.675%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

