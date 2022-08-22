South African rand flat against dollar, stocks slip

Adds latest prices to reflect afternoon trade

Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, as the dollar continued to surge after more Federal Reserve officials flagged the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 1511 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0150 against the dollar, 0.07% stronger than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking this week at July consumer ZACPIY=ECI and producer ZAPPIY=ECI inflation, second-quarter unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI for clues on the health of the economy.

Global investors will be eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed down 0.78% at 62,482 points, while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped 0.75% to 69,195 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.315%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)

