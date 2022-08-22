World Markets

South African rand flat against dollar, stocks slip

Contributors
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, as the dollar continued to surge after more Federal Reserve officials flagged the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Adds latest prices to reflect afternoon trade

Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, as the dollar continued to surge after more Federal Reserve officials flagged the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 1511 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0150 against the dollar, 0.07% stronger than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking this week at July consumer ZACPIY=ECI and producer ZAPPIY=ECI inflation, second-quarter unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI for clues on the health of the economy.

Global investors will be eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed down 0.78% at 62,482 points, while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped 0.75% to 69,195 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.315%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular