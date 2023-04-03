South African rand flat against dollar; stocks rise

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, having regained its losses from earlier in the day after a decision by major oil producers to reduce supply caused the dollar to briefly spike.

At 1615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.8000 to the dollar, close to its previous close of 17.8050.

The dollar index =USD which measures the currency against six rivals, was down about 0.8%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced on Sunday its decision to reduce oil supply by about 1.16 million barrels per day.

The decision pushed oil prices up over 6% on Monday and drove dollar strength initially, although it was short-lived. Investors are on diverging central bank policy with the Federal Reserve widely viewed as nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

South African stocks rose on Monday, with the Johannesburg All Share index .JALSH and the Top-40 index .JTOPI up about 0.7%.

The rise in oil prices caused energy shares to gain globally. South African petrochemical group SasolSOLJ.J ended the day with shares up 5.7%.

Shares of UK-based real estate trust Industrials REIT MLII.L, <MLIJ.J>, which has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, rose almost 38% after it agreed to the terms of an offer to be acquired by Blackstone.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.865%.

