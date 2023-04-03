World Markets

South African rand flat against dollar; stocks rise

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

April 03, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, having regained its losses from earlier in the day after a decision by major oil producers to reduce supply caused the dollar to briefly spike.

At 1615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.8000 to the dollar, close to its previous close of 17.8050.

The dollar index =USD which measures the currency against six rivals, was down about 0.8%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced on Sunday its decision to reduce oil supply by about 1.16 million barrels per day.

The decision pushed oil prices up over 6% on Monday and drove dollar strength initially, although it was short-lived. Investors are on diverging central bank policy with the Federal Reserve widely viewed as nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

South African stocks rose on Monday, with the Johannesburg All Share index .JALSH and the Top-40 index .JTOPI up about 0.7%.

The rise in oil prices caused energy shares to gain globally. South African petrochemical group SasolSOLJ.J ended the day with shares up 5.7%.

Shares of UK-based real estate trust Industrials REIT MLII.L, <MLIJ.J>, which has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, rose almost 38% after it agreed to the terms of an offer to be acquired by Blackstone.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.865%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Bernadette Baum)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.