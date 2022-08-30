World Markets

South African rand flat against dollar in early trade

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar struggled to regain momentum after being beaten back from a two-decade high by a reinvigorated euro.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar struggled to regain momentum after being beaten back from a two-decade high by a reinvigorated euro.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8550 against the dollar, 0.06% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, stood at 108.75, after dropping back from 109.48 overnight, a level not seen since September 2002.

"This morning we have the local currency trading at R16.85, and we expect further consolidation in an R16.70/R17.00 range for now, with traders following any dollar moves," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged, with the yield at 10.255%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular