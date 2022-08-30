South African rand flat against dollar in early trade

Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar struggled to regain momentum after being beaten back from a two-decade high by a reinvigorated euro.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8550 against the dollar, 0.06% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, stood at 108.75, after dropping back from 109.48 overnight, a level not seen since September 2002.

"This morning we have the local currency trading at R16.85, and we expect further consolidation in an R16.70/R17.00 range for now, with traders following any dollar moves," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged, with the yield at 10.255%.

