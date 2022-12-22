World Markets

South African rand firms vs dollar as risk sentiment improves

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 22, 2022 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar softened due to a pickup in risk sentiment.

At 0527 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1400 against the dollar, 0.31% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading down around 0.4% at 103.84.

"It is important to note that the dollar has come under significant pressure," ETM Analystics said in a research note, suggesting it is over-valued and has a lot further to depreciate.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.190%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

