South African rand firms slightly ahead of local PMI

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar early on Friday, ahead of a local purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey which could provide clues on the health of the economy.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1550 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.13% higher than its previous close.

"The local currency opened firmer against the dollar... this morning but further gains are likely to be limited in the short term," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Investor eyes will be on the Absa PMI survey on domestic manufacturing sector activity due around 0900 GMT.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 0.4% while the broader all-share index .JALSH 0.3% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally lower in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.145%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

