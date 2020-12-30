South African rand firms in global risk-on rally

Adds latest prices

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday in a broad rally by emerging market currencies driven by continued hopes for deeper fiscal stimulus in the United States and lingering optimism about coronavirus vaccines.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.14% firmer at 14.6950 per dollar, a touch off its session best of 14.5825. The dollar =USD was at a two-year low against a basket of major currencies.

With little in terms of local economic data and news, and liquidity thinned by year-end holidays, the currency has lacked momentum in either direction, while remaining at the mercy of offshore sentiment.

The latter has come in the form of developments around the fiscal stimulus package in the U.S., seen by some investors as likely indicator of what the Federal Reserve will do in 2021.

Optimism of further stimulus came even after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000.

If the bill passes, it is likely to see the U.S. central bank keep lending rates low, making yields on offer in emerging markets more attractive.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) climbed on the day following global cues as most of the global markets were up on hopes of faster economic recovery fuelled by more vaccine approvals.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.68% to end the day at 59,651 points, inching once again close to its two-year high seen in mid of December.

The top 40 companies index .JTOPI ended up 0.81% at 54,633 points.

The move was largely broad-based with shares across banks, mining, industrials and financials up on Wednesday reflecting investors were ready to overlook falling local economic prospects owing to a harder lockdown and were bullish about an overall global recovery.

The bank index .JBANK ended up 0.71% and industrials index .JINDI ended up 1%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.