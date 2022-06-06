World Markets

South African rand firms in early trade

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The South African rand was stronger early on Monday at the start of a busy policy-focused week in which a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data are scheduled.

At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4750 against the dollar, around 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

"The ZAR appears to have the wind at its back this morning," ETM Analytics said in a research note, adding that the dollar has turned more vulnerable on a loss of topside momentum in Treasury yields.

"That being said, market sentiment more broadly remains cautious this morning, with rising oil prices again keeping inflationary concerns heightened".

The dollar which measures the greenback against six major peers, was stable against most currencies after gaining last week following good jobs and manufacturing data.

Johannesburg-listed stocks opened higher, with the Top-40 index rising 0.4% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 9.835%. (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SAFRICA MARKETS/

