South African rand firms in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, inching back toward a five-month peak hit last week after a central bank rate hike, even as investors awaited the start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

At 0654 GMT, the rand ZAR= was trading at 14.6623 to the dollar, 0.46% stronger than its close in New York the previous day.

The rand had been charting a different course than other riskier currencies on strong commodity prices which have soared due to supply concerns owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The rand peaked on Thursday when the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, and predicted a local stronger economic growth due to firm commodity prices.

But commodity prices could come down if a resolution to the Ukraine-Russia crisis comes soon, and that could weaken the rand, analysts have said.

Government bonds fell, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 5 basis points to 9.660%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

