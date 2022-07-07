South African rand firms as U.S. dollar retreats; stocks climb

July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, as the safe-haven dollar retreated from a near two-decade high against major peers, tracking an easing in U.S. Treasury yields.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.7700 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six counterparts, slipped 0.11% to 106.94, pulling away from the overnight peak at 107.27, a level not seen since late 2002.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH index rose around 1.3% each.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.720%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

