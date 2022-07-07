World Markets

South African rand firms as U.S. dollar retreats; stocks climb

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, as the safe-haven dollar retreated from a near two-decade high against major peers, tracking an easing in U.S. Treasury yields.

July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, as the safe-haven dollar retreated from a near two-decade high against major peers, tracking an easing in U.S. Treasury yields.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.7700 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six counterparts, slipped 0.11% to 106.94, pulling away from the overnight peak at 107.27, a level not seen since late 2002.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH index rose around 1.3% each.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.720%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular