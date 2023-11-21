News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand firms as risk sentiment improves

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

November 21, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trading on Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop hiking interest rates.

At 0641 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.11% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading down around 0.15% against a basket of major currencies.

Around 0700 GMT, the central bank will publish its leading indicator, which collects data including vehicle sales, business confidence and money supply in Africa's most industrialised nation. ZALEAD=ECI

Investor focus will also be on inflation figures due on Wednesday and an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday.

Global markets are awaiting minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting later in the day for cues on where rates are headed.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 7 basis points to 9.985%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.