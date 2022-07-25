South African rand firms as markets await Fed meeting

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Monday as the dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday.

At 1627 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8100 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

"Should the Fed deliver a 100 bp hike this week, the rand will likely weaken, while a smaller move (50 bp) could see rand strengthen," Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note, adding the most likely outcome was, however, the 75 basis point (bp) increase that markets anticipate.

South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI last week, by 75 bps to 5.50%.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes both dipped around 0.5%.

Shares in Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J closed down 2.18% after the miner reported a 43% drop in half-year profit due to weaker metal prices and lower production compared with record sales a year ago.

"Lower platinum, palladium and rhodium prices combined with a rising cost base are going to make it a difficult second half, though better weather should enable production to recover," SP Angel analysts said in a note.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation later in the evening on the government's plans to tackle the country's worst-ever power crisis.

State utility Eskom has been implementing regular scheduled electricity cuts since late June that have prompted public anger and hampered businesses.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged, with the yield at 10.520%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Potter)

