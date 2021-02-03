South African rand firms as investors chase high yields

By 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 firmed 0.2% to 14.9350 per dollar from an overnight close at 14.9650.

South Africa has seen slightly more inflows than other emerging markets back into local assets by foreign investors, largely a function of the high yield on offer with the central bank set to keep lending rates steady in 2021.

Offshore investors bought 2.68 billion rand of bonds last week, marking three straight weeks of inflows, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.

Sentiment has also been aided by South Africa kicking off its vaccine COVID-19 rollout this week while easing lockdown restrictions.

"If yesterday's (Tuesday) nominal auction was anything to go by, it is clear that SA government bonds still have enough gas left in the tank and continue to enjoy much favour and support from offshore investors," said analyst at RMB Tebogo Mekgwe in a note.

"The local currency is finding itself in familiar territory, straddling below the 15.00 handle."

Bonds also traded firmer in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 1 basis point to 8.535%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.