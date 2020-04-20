South African rand firms as focus turns to fiscal measures, stocks dip

Adds currency, market updates

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday as the government discussed new measures to contain the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while stocks dipped.

At 1510 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.7460 versus the U.S. dollar, 0.23% firmer than its previous close.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet was due to meet to discuss new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, including whether to close ailing state airline South African Airways, which has been a major drain on resources.

Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter to the nation that the government would increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a lockdown aimed at containing the country's coronavirus outbreak.

South Africa's public finances were in bad shape before it detected its first case of the new coronavirus in March, constraining its ability to provide stimulus.

Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note that if a potential stimulus package of 1 trillion rand ($53.25 billion) - as reported by local media - became a reality, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI dipped 0.55% to close at 44,797 points, while the All-Share index .JALSH weakened 0.58% to 48,850 points.

Banking shares .JBANK fell 2.19%, with Absa ABGJ.J down 2.15% at 81.51 rand, and FirstRand FSRJ.J falling 1.96% to 36.93 rand.

Further losses were curbed by the bullion sector .JGLDX, which rose 2.12%, with Harmony Gold HARJ.J up 2.12% to 54.94 rand after it said it would it would resume operations up to 50% of their capacity after the government relaxed regulations on miners during the coronavirus lockdown.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= was down 0.5 basis points at 10.300%.

($1 = 18.7784 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Pravin Char)

