South African rand firms as dollar weakens, stocks fall

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday, as the dollar fell despite the U.S. economy's showing signs of resilience.

At 1746 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2500 against the dollar, 0.32% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.6% at 109.65.

A survey showed on Wednesday that South Africa's business confidence slipped in the third quarter as sentiment among building contractors deteriorated due to shortages of some materials, load-shedding and planning delays.

"The reading remained in depressed territory," Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note, adding that the outlook has become more uncertain both globally and locally

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended 1.26% lower, at 60,174 points, while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped 1.22% to 66,715 points.

Shares in Discovery Ltd DSYJ.J fell over 10% after the insurer said it would withhold its ordinary share dividend "in light of the uncertain future impact of COVID-19 and the volatile global macro-economic environment."

Tiger Brands TBSJ.J shares were down more than 6% after the food producer said it was recalling its Purity Essentials baby powder products as a precautionary measure after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 13.5 basis points to 10.375%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Leslie Adler)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

