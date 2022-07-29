South African rand firms as dollar weakens on U.S. growth worries

World Markets

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday, as the safe-haven currency weakened on signs that U.S. growth was slowing.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.4625 against the dollar, 0.15% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was last down at 105.76, its lowest since July 5.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted last quarter, data on Thursday showed, a day after the Federal Reserve noted a cooling economy could slow interest rate hikes.

On the local economic data front, private sector credit in South Africa rose by 7.53% year on year in June, according to the central bank.

Investors in South Africa will also be looking closely at June budget balance ZABUDM=ECI and trade balance ZATBAL=ECI figures that are due later in the day at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the local economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose in early deals, with the yield down 5.5 basis points to 10.370%.

