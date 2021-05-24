South African rand firms as dollar slips, stocks dip

Updates rand, adds bonds, stocks

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier at the expense of the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 13.9200 against the dollar, 0.41% firmer than its previous close.

The rand, up more than 5% against the dollar this year, was benefiting from a rise in commodity prices as well as the U.S. currency's weakness, said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

"Absent the global commodity price boom, the rand would not be seeing the degree of strength it has experienced this year against the U.S. dollar," said Bishop.

The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on Monday. FRX/

Since the end of March, the greenback has retreated steadily as optimism about the global economic recovery grows. But that move down seems to have slowed as traders begin to anticipate higher U.S. interest rates coming when the U.S. Federal Reserve reacts to signs of increasing inflation.

Government bonds firmed alongside the currency, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 3.5 basis points to 8.955%.

Stocks weakened with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI down 0.25% at 60,057 points while the broader All-Share Index .JALSH closed 0.28% lower at 66,055 points.

The county's biggest healthcare service provider, Netcare NTCJ.J, closed down 1.75% after reporting a 61.9% drop in half-year profit.

Curbing further losses landline operator Telkom TKGJ.J rose 4.38% after reporting a 53.4% rise in full-year profit.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Clarke)

