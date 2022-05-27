South African rand firms as dollar sinks to a month low

May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Friday, as the U.S. dollar sank to a one-month low amid signs the Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.

At 0634 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.6850 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

"The ZAR has capitalised on broader USD weakness overnight," ETM Analytics said in a research note, adding that there was potential for the rand to consolidate further around this level in the near term.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since April 25.

A day after the U.S. central bank released the minutes from its May policy meeting, Bank of America said in a note the Fed would likely pause its tightening in September.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 9.77%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.