South African rand firms ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing

By 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.3100 per dollar, 0.45% firmer than its close on Friday.

The trade agreement, due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, marks the first step towards ending a damaging 18-month trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The rand has struggled for momentum in recent weeks as power cuts and weak domestic economic data failed to provide a basis for optimism.

Troubled state utility Eskom said it did not plan to implement rotational power cuts on Monday, but cautioned it would do so if it lost generation units during the day.

The focus shifts to South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, when it will announce its interest rate decision after keeping rates on hold at 6.5% at its last meeting.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 ZAR186= was down 1 basis point to 8.215%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

