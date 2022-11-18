South African rand firms ahead of ratings reviews

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Friday, as investors awaited scheduled reviews of South Africa's sovereign credit ratings by S&P Global and Moody's later in the day.

At 1621 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2300 against the dollar, 0.73% stronger than its previous close.

ETM Analytics said in a research note that it expected S&P and Moody's to leave South Africa's ratings and outlooks unchanged.

Although government finances have been boosted by high commodity prices, risks like persistent power cuts and a public sector wage dispute mean the ratings agencies may wait until after the February budget before taking any action, it said.

Next week, investors will focus on an interest rate decision ZAREPO=ECI by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Thursday, a day after the release of October inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI.

Consumer inflation slowed to 7.5% year on year in September, but it remains well above the SARB's 3%-6% target range.

South Africa's Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.6% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 4.5 basis points at 10.395%.

