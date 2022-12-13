South African rand firms ahead of mining, business confidence data

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was firmer in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of local mining and business sentiment figures.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5650 against the dollar, more than 0.3% stronger than its Monday close.

October mining ZAMNG=ECI, and October and November business confidence ZABCI=ECI numbers are due around 0930 GMT.

They will shed further light on the economy's fourth-quarter momentum after a surprisingly strong showing in the third quarter.

On global markets, the focus was on U.S. inflation data later in the day and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year this week.

The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of currencies =USD.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

