World Markets

South African rand firms ahead of mining, business confidence data

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

December 13, 2022 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was firmer in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of local mining and business sentiment figures.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5650 against the dollar, more than 0.3% stronger than its Monday close.

October mining ZAMNG=ECI, and October and November business confidence ZABCI=ECI numbers are due around 0930 GMT.

They will shed further light on the economy's fourth-quarter momentum after a surprisingly strong showing in the third quarter.

On global markets, the focus was on U.S. inflation data later in the day and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year this week.

The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of currencies =USD.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.