South African rand firms ahead of mid-term budget policy statement

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in morning trade on Thursday ahead of the mid-term budget policy statement to be presented by the country's new finance minister Enoch Godongwana at 1200 GMT.

At 0850 GMT, the rand ZAR= was trading at 15.3750 against the dollar, 0.55% stronger than its previous close.

State-owned power utility Eskom had been implementing sometimes up to seven hours of power cuts in the country, which had unsettled investor sentiment in the last one week, hitting the rand.

The weakness in the local currency was further exacerbated by the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in the last 30 years, which stirred fears of sustained inflation and forced investors to take refuge in the dollar.

"The rand was the biggest loser in the EM (emerging market) space, falling 2.6% on the day to close at R15.41," said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

"We are now approaching the previous high of R15.50, which should provide some support for the rand ahead of today's MTBPS (mid-term budget) presentation," he added.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting the National Treasury to announce that this year's consolidated budget deficit will roughly halve, following healthy corporate tax collections.

The government benchmark 2030 bonds ZAR2030= was weaker on Thursday with the yield on the instrument gaining 7.5 basis points basis points to 9.460%.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange were going strong with the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI up 0.83% at 62,056 points, while the benchmark all-share index .JALSH was trending up by 0.74% to 68,783 points at 0850 GMT.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

