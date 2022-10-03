South African rand firms ahead of local PMI, vehicle sales data

Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, ahead of a local purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey and new vehicle sales data that could give some clues on the health of the economy.

At 0639 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0375 against the dollar, 0.21% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last down 0.17% at 112.05.

The Absa PMI survey on South African factory activity and data on September vehicle sales ZAVEHY=ECI by the auto association are expected later in the day.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.865%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

