South African rand firms ahead of local GDP figures

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) figures and a whole-economy purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey.

At 1514 GMT, the rand traded at 19.02 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% higher than its closing level on Friday.

The dollar =USD was last down 0.08% against a basket of global currencies.

Statistics South Africa will release fourth-quarter GDP figures on Tuesday, which are expected to show growth after the economy recorded a minor contraction in the third quarter of last year.

Investor focus will also be on the S&P Global South Africa PMI out on Tuesday, which will shed light on business conditions in Africa's most industrialised economy in February.

Gold and forex reserves and current account data will also be released later this week.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ended slightly lower, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing down 0.24%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= slipped marginally, with the yield up 1 basis point at 10.120%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sharon Singleton)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.