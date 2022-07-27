South African rand firms ahead of Fed rate decision

July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched interest rate hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day.

At 0710 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8900 against the dollar, 0.35% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was slightly down at 107.04.

Traders are awaiting the Fed policy announcement at 1800 GMT, with the focus also on the news conference following the decision for any hint on whether policymakers' resolve to hike further is waning as economic growth slows.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were both marginally down in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was down in early deals, with the yield up 7.5 basis points to 10.745%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

