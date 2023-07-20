News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand firms ahead of cenbank's rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

July 20, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - The South African rand was slightly stronger against a weaker dollar in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's main interest rate decision, which most analysts expect to be a hold after 10 consecutive hikes.

At 0540 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8400 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was down about 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

The South African Reserve Bank will announce its main interest rate decision ZAREPO=ECI at 1300 GMT. It has been on a rate-hiking cycle since September 2021, raising the repo rate by a total of 475 basis points (bps).

Twelve out of 21 economists in a Reuters poll published last week expected that the bank would hold its rate at 8.25%, while nine economists predicted a 25 bps hike.

Consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed inflation fell to 5.4% year on year in June, down from 6.3% in May and back within the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% for the first time in over a year.

"SA June inflation at 5.4% (was) lower than consensus but on our forecast. To us (this) affirms the SARB MPC will not have to hike today," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 bp to 10.315%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Rashmi Aich)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.