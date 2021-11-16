South African rand firms ahead of cenbank policy meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African rand was firm in early trade on Tuesday, holding on to gains made in the previous session, as traders awaited the central bank's monetary policy decision due later in the week.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded 15.2350 against the dollar, 0.1% firmer than its close on Monday when the currency was buoyed by improving global sentiment as upbeat Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors are awaiting domestic inflation data, due alongside retail sales data on Wednesday, and the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

"The market focus remains on the SARB MPC, although there does not appear to be a consensus view yet on any action from the central bank," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

The central bank starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting later in the day, with the decision on interest rates due on Thursday.

The SARB slashed its repo rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low as the economy battled the coronavirus crisis. However, inflation has accelerated since July's 4.6% year-on-year to 5% in September.

A Reuters poll found 13 of 20 economists surveyed between Nov. 10-12 said the repo rate would be kept unchanged at 3.50%, while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the SARB would hike interest rates at this meeting.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

