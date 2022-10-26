World Markets

South African rand firms ahead of budget

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's rand strengthened in early trading on Wednesday, ahead of a budget speech in which the finance minister is expected to update economic forecasts and make emergency changes to spending.

At 0634 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1650 against the dollar, 0.19% firmer than its previous close.

ETM Analytics wrote in a research note the focus will be squarely on the local Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) and the guidance that will come from the finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

"There are many fiscal hurdles to overcome, and whether he can strike a balance between fiscal orthodoxy, conservatism and consolidation yet still supporting the economy will determine how the rand ends the week," ETM Analytics wrote.

A Reuters poll published last week predicted the National Treasury would be able to trim this year's projected budget deficit thanks to buoyant mining receipts.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.820%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

