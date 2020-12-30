South African rand firms against weaker dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened marginally on Wednesday as market participants weighed a slew of local and global developments and their impact on the currency.

Investors see a negative impact on the rand from stricter lockdown measures imposed Monday night, but the currency has regularly been boosted by U.S. stimulus news.

This has seen the currency flit between negative and positive territories since the start of this week.

At 0610 GMT, the rand ZAR= was 0.44% stronger at 14.6500 against the dollar. It lost half a percent on Tuesday on concerns about a recovery in the local economy.

The U.S. dollar has taken a pounding in the last few days, hitting a more than two-year low early Wednesday, and continuing its steady decline since President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill on Sunday. USD/

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

