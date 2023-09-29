South African rand firms against weaker dollar

News & Insights

September 29, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields lost some steam, infusing some risk appetite into the markets.

At 1543 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8850 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.54% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.07% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

"The rise in U.S. rates has finally run out of steam. Some dovish Fed speak yesterday saw yields ease off 15+ year highs," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

"Whether this is a change in direction or just a pause remains to be seen. But global markets sigh with relief."

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global factors such as U.S. monetary policy and the direction of the safe-haven dollar.

Locally, data showed South Africa posted a trade surplus of 13.28 billion rand ($703.87 million) and a budget deficit of 47.33 billion rand in August.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip top-40 index .JTOPI closing nearly 0.3% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 23 basis points to 10.810%.

