South African rand firms against weaker dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 29, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar early on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields lost some steam and traders turned their attention to a slew of local data points, including trade and budget figures.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8950 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.2% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

"The rise in U.S. rates has finally run out of steam. Some dovish Fed speak yesterday saw yields ease off 15+ year highs," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

"Whether this is a change in direction or just a pause remains to be seen. But global markets sigh with relief."

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global factors like U.S. monetary policy.

On Friday, local investors will focus on August money supply ZAM3=ECI and private sector credit growth ZACRED=ECI, trade ZATBAL=ECI and budget ZABUDM=ECI balance figures for fresh direction.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 8 basis points to 10.960%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
