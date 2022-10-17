South African rand firms against softer dollar

World Markets

South Africa's rand firms in early trade on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1975 against the dollar by 0718 GMT, 0.87% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was down about 0.1% at 112.96.

"Global financial markets remain at the mercy of the Fed," ETM Analytics economists said in a note, referring to the U.S. central bank, adding that overall sentiment is cautious owing to uncertainty over longer-term Fed policy.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and broader all-share .JALSH index opened slightly higher in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point at 10.810%.

