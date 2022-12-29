South African rand firms against dollar, stocks slide

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday, as U.S. weekly jobless claims data pointed to a cooling off in the labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year.

At 1559 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8875 against the dollar, 1.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was down 0.364% at 103.97.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes ended almost 1% lower.

South African government's benchmark 2030 bond prices ZAR2030= weakened in afternoon deals, with the yield up1.5 basis points to 10.255%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)

