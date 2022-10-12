World Markets

South African rand firms against dollar in early trade

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, as traders braced for U.S. inflation data and its implications for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, as traders braced for U.S. inflation data and its implications for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

At 0655 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1500 against the dollar, 0.26% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, dropped around 0.2% to 113.14, after earlier touching the highest since Sept. 29 at 113.59.

"The rand remains vulnerable over the near term, notwithstanding how much risk is already priced in at current levels," economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note.

ETM Analytics economists said volatility will likely remain the order of the day until there are more signs of a potential Fed pivot, improving economic conditions in China or de-escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 10.735%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular