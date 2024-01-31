South African rand firms against dollar ahead of Fed rate decision

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against a weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday, ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.
At 1530 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6250 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.9% stronger than its previous close.
The dollar index =USD was last down around 0.3% against a basket of currencies.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady while investors look for clues on when they can expect a rate cut.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index fell about 0.1%.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in late deals, with the yield down 3 basis points to 9.750%.
