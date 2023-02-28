South African rand firms against dollar after unemployment data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday after data showed that the country's unemployment rate declined for the fourth consecutive quarter in October-to-December last year.

At 1601 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3500 against the U.S. dollar, 0.39% stronger than its closing level on Monday.

Unemployment ZAUNR=ECI fell to 32.7% in the final three months of 2022 from 32.9% in the preceding quarter, Statistics South Africa said.

Other data showed that South Africa recorded a trade deficit ZATBAL=ECI of 23.05 billion rand ($1.25 billion) in January, down from a revised surplus of 4.99 billion rand in December.

The country recorded a budget deficit ZABUDM=ECI of 88.80 billion rand ($4.82 billion) in January, compared to a deficit of 65.93 billion rand in the same month a year earlier, National Treasury data showed on Tuesday.

Its private sector credit expanded 8.42% year-on-year in January after rising 7.73% in December, central bank data showed.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose around 0.25%.

However, Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J shares fell around 3%, after the company said its full-year profit almost halved due to a lengthy strike at its South African gold mines and flooding at its U.S platinum operations that hit production.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 4.5 basis points to 10.110%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Toby Chopra)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

