World Markets

South African rand firms against dollar after unemployment data

Contributors
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday after data showed that the country's unemployment rate slightly improved in the second quarter.

Adds latest prices to reflect afternoon trade

Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday after data showed that the country's unemployment rate slightly improved in the second quarter.

At 1643 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9700 against the dollar, 0.15% stronger than its previous close.

South Africa's official unemployment rate edged lower to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022 from 34.5% in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Economists at Nedbank said in a note that employment picked up as the end of lockdown restrictions encouraged workers to return to the market and economic activity normalised.

Data also showed on Tuesday that a composite leading business cycle indicator increased 0.4% month-on-month in June.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose more than 0.8%, driven mostly by mining sector .JRESI shares.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.340%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Jamie Freed and Matthew Lewis)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular