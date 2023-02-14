South African rand firms against dollar after U.S. inflation report

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar, which fell to a roughly two-week low after data showed U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in 16 months.

At 1514 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7800 against the dollar, about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar fell=USD after data showed consumer prices rose in January but posted their smallest annual rise since October 2021, affirming expectations the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

South African inflation ZACPIY=ECI and retail sales ZARET=ECI figures will be published on Wednesday, as well as a business confidence index from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Economists polled by Reuters expect annual inflation to fall to 6.9% in January from 7.2% in December, and retail sales to contract 0.1% in December from growth of 0.4% in November.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH was up 0.11%. Shares in Telkom TKGJ.J closed 5.27% higher after it announced cost cutting measures to shore up profits.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed, with the yield down 1 basis point at 9.84%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Sandra Maler)

((alexander.winning@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.