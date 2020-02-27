South African rand firms after Mboweni's proposal to cut public sector wages

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened early on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni proposed cuts to the public sector wage bill.

Financial markets cheered the proposal as rising public sector wages have long been a threat to the country's stretched public finances.

But some analysts are sceptical that the minister will be able to achieve the more than 160 billion rand ($10.5 billion) of wage cuts targeted over three years, given entrenched opposition from labour unions.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2550 versus the dollar, around 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The only major domestic data release expected on Thursday is the producer price index, around 0930 GMT. Mboweni is also expected to brief lawmakers on his budget plans.

Government bonds were firmer in early deals, with the yield on the 2026 bond ZAR186= down 4 basis points to 7.700%.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

