South African rand firms after China's chip material export curbs

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday in thin trading amid signs China's decision to impose export measures on some metals used by the semiconductor industry could help the ailing currency.

Trading was relatively subdued due to a U.S. holiday and lack of local economic data points.

China said on Monday it would impose restrictions from Aug. 1 on exports of some gallium and germanium products, metals used in computer chips and other products, to protect national security interests.

DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas said the risk-sensitive rand stood to benefit from China's move, with demand set to soar for the minerals, which are also produced in South Africa.

"These two little known substances could have major upside for the local currency as South Africa is one of the biggest germanium producers globally and gallium is produced in aluminum production (a capability South Africa holds)," Venketas said.

At 1502 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.9% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded at 102.940, around 0.02% weaker, against a basket of global currencies.

Bigger moves could come when the U.S. Federal Reserve releases its June meeting minutes on Wednesday, analysts at ETM said.

Shares on the Johannesburg Exchange were little changed, with both the broader all-share index .JALSH and the Top-40 chip index .JTOPI closing near their previous levels.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.540%.

